Babar Azam Must Show the Same Attitude That Virat Kohli Does: Aamir Sohail

Former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail believes current white-ball skipper Babar Azam must be like Virat Kohli and show some aggression while on the field to further intimidate bowlers.
Sohail believes Babar's batting ability speaks for itself but that showing some attitude on the field will help him in the long run.
“They both have quite similar attitude, have the will to perform, thought Virat Kohli looks to be quite aggressive on the field but Babar Azam looks to be calm and collected on the field," Sohail said in a Youtube video on his official channel.
"Maybe, Kohli is showing from outside that he is aggressive, but he is calm from inside, just to pose a fear in the bowler’s mind.
“I feel Babar needs to bring his expressions on the field as well. He troubles bowlers with his batting, but if he brings attitude on the field, it will certainly help him in a longer run."
Sohail was also effusive in his praise of both batsmen, highlighting how the two of them are quite similar with regards to their batting style.
“The similarities between Virat and Babar is that they score over 40 per cent of runs from boundaries. They also hit really good drives, and they hit pull shots on front foot.
"They both punch the ball on the off-side slightly on the front foot. They sway a bit and push towards point and cover - this shot has been quite effective for them.
“They both guide the ball with a slightly-opened wrist towards the third man, especially in Test cricket - they both have been successful in this.”
