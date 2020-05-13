Babar Azam Named Pakistan Skipper in ODIs & T20Is, Azhar Ali Retained as Test Captain

Star batsman Babar Azam has been named Pakistan captain in ODI and T20I cricket for the 2020-21 season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday (May 13).
Babar has replaced Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper in white-ball cricket, an expected decision given the latter's form had deteriorated to the point that he was dropped from the team across all formats.
Azhar Ali was expected to continue at the helm in the longest format of the game. His reign has seen mixed results thus far, as it started with a 2-0 away series loss to Australia but was followed by two wins against Sri Lanka.
"I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles," chief selector and Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.
"I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels," he added.
Pakistan are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland in July and after that they will travel to England to play three Tests and as many T20Is.
However, a decision on the England tour will be made by mid-June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has said.
The officials of both the PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday.
(With IANS inputs)
