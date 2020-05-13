Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Babar Azam Named Pakistan Skipper in ODIs & T20Is, Azhar Ali Retained as Test Captain

Babar replaces Sarfraz Ahmed as skipper in white-ball cricket, an expected decision given the latter's form had deteriorated to the point that he was dropped from the team across all formats.

Cricketnext Staff |May 13, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Babar Azam Named Pakistan Skipper in ODIs & T20Is, Azhar Ali Retained as Test Captain

Star batsman Babar Azam has been named Pakistan captain in ODI and T20I cricket for the 2020-21 season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday (May 13).

Babar has replaced Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper in white-ball cricket, an expected decision given the latter's form had deteriorated to the point that he was dropped from the team across all formats.

Azhar Ali was expected to continue at the helm in the longest format of the game. His reign has seen mixed results thus far, as it started with a 2-0 away series loss to Australia but was followed by two wins against Sri Lanka.

"I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles," chief selector and Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels," he added.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland in July and after that they will travel to England to play three Tests and as many T20Is.

However, a decision on the England tour will be made by mid-June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has said.

The officials of both the PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)

Azhar AliBabar AzamMisbah-ul-HaqpakistanPakistan cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more