Babar Azam Needs To Be Consistent Like Virat Kohli, Says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain and pace bowler Wasim Akram has said that though Pakistan star Babar Azam is an ‘exceptional talent’ but he need to be consistent to be compared to India captain Virat Kohli. "I wouldn't like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli," he told ANI.

Akram who is part of Lanka Premier League and will be part of the Galle Gladiators’ franchise also said that he wishes to see India and Pakistan players featuring in each others T20 leagues."I have always believed that sports shouldn't be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won't be apt for me to say anything. But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL," he said.

On being asked about the future of sports in post-coronavirus world, he mentioned that there is a rise in spectators as they are hungry for live action."The opening match of the IPL this season was watched by approximately 20 crore people making it the most-watched opening day in any sporting league ever. Sri Lanka too has been devoid of any sporting events during this period, so what better way than to embrace the new normal with the most loved sports in the country. I have no doubt that response of fans to events like this is a huge boost to the sports and the organisers," he pointed.