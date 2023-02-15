Babar Azam Opens Up On 'This Too Shall Pass' Tweet Gesture, Says 'At the Time I Thought...'

2022 was a tough year for India star Virat Kohli. The runs had dried up and the captaincy being taken away, Kohli was looking desperate to get a century. Since his hundred had come way back in 2019. After a poor IPL, he landed in England where a Test century was expected. However, the series turned out to be a dud for the King and with pressure mounting, he received support from none other than Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

“This too shall pass. Staya strong,” Babar had then tweeted along with a photo of him and Kohli, and it didn’t take long to become a meme fest.

However, the Pakistan skipper has opened up on why he came up with that tweet in a conversation with ICC insider Zainab Abbas.

As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time," said Babar.

“At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time.

“It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Babar Azam is having a fabulous year where he has been awarded multiple times by the ICC. He was named the ICC men’s cricket of the year, ODI player of the year and was also named the captain of the ODI team of the year.

Misbah-ul-Haq feels that there should not be any comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the former has played much more amount of cricket than the current Pakistan captain. Kohli is often regarded as the best batsman in modern-day cricket while the emergence of Babar in recent years has forced fans to draw comparisons between the two batting maestros.

The two batters shared good camaraderie off the field as they have often spoken highly of each other on public platforms.

Kohli has been a consistent performer in every format for more than a decade, while Babar has also made a big name for himself after making his international debut in 2015.

However, Misbah feels that no one can match Kohli at the moment as he has played more cricket than Babar and has been doing consistently well at every stage.

Get the latest Cricket News here