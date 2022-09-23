Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli to Become 2nd Quickest to 8,000 Runs in T20 History

Pakistan captain Babar Azam roared to form with a magnificent century in the 2nd T20I against England in Karachi on Thursday night. In chase of 200, Babar struck an unbeaten 110 off 66 in a record unbroken 203-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the first wicket to fire Pakistan to a 10-wicket win.

It was the 27-year-old’s 2nd T20I century as he left behind a series of low scores including a miserable individual performance at the Asia Cup 2022 where Pakistan lost in the final. The opener’s knock was studded with 11 fours and five sixes as his team drew level with England at 1-1 in the seven-match series.

PAK vs ENG 2022: Babar, Rizwan Star in Record Opening Stand For 10-wicket Win

Pakistan overhauled the target in 19.3 Overs for a thumping win. Rizwan’s was an equally devastating knock with the wicketkeeper-batter belting an unbeaten 88 off 51 with the help of five fours and four sixes.

During his innings, Babar became the second quickest batter to 8,000 runs in T20s as he surpassed India batting star Virat Kohli.

While Kohli took 243 innings to get to the milestone, Babar needed 218 innings to do so. The list continues to be led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle who reached Mount 8K in just 213 innings.

He also displaced Australia captain Aaron Finch in the list of top run-getters in T20I history. Babar has scored 2895 runs in 82 matches and is now the fifth highest scorer in the format.

Finch, who led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title last year, has slipped to the sixth spot having scored 2877 runs in 93 matches.

India captain Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter in T20Is with 3631 runs followed by Kohli (3586) and Martin Guptill (3497) at the second and third spots respectively.

“I always had the belief and you need that as a sportsman. The team always supported me and kept backing me,” said Babar during the post-match presentation when questioned about the series of low scores that resulted in criticism over his strike-rate.

