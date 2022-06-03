Babar Azam Reacts to Dinesh Karthik After Cricketer Said 'He Can become No 1 in All Three Formats'

Babar Azam will be looking to go big in the upcoming season as he stands on the brisk of being the numero uno in Test match cricket. With this, he can be number one in all three formats. Babar is currently the No.1 batter in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI and T20I rankings, while he is a career-high No.5 in Tests behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

Even Dinesh Karthik has vouched for Pakistan skipper.

Speaking on ‘ICC Review,’ he had said: “One-hundred per cent (Babar is capable of achieving that),” Karthik said on The ICC Review. “He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up. He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too. I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country.”

Babar has now reacted to the comments when he was asked about DK’s remarks. The Pak skipper said being number one takes hard work as a player has to remain at his peak fitness.

“Definitely, as a player it’s a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It’s not like if you are the top player in 1 or 2 formats, you go easy. If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit. It’s something I am preparing for. It’s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too.”

