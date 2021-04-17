CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Babar Azam Reckons Pakistan Are on Right Track For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam Reckons Pakistan Are on Right Track For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam Reckons Pakistan Are on Right Track For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Pakistan side won both the white-ball series in South Africa, giving the team much-needed confidence to bounce back from a few batting hiccups

  • PTI
  • Updated: April 17, 2021, 1:59 PM IST

His team’s frequent batting collapses in the T20 series against South Africa notwithstanding, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said preparations for this year’s World Cup in India are on the right track.

Babar, who led Pakistan to their first-ever T20 series win in South Africa and also captained his side to a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, said he was satisfied with the performances of his players on Friday.

“Yes, it is frustrating that our middle and lower-order batsmen couldn’t perform to expectations, but cricket is a team game and not everyone can perform in every match,” he said after the match in Centurion.

Babar, who saw Pakistan clinch another tight last over win over South Africa in the fourth and final T20 match, said the batting collapse was disappointing.

“It is always difficult for those coming in after the top-order batsmen get out. I think we just needed one partnership to settle things, but that didn’t happen,” he said.

From 98 for one, Pakistan lost seven wickets before reaching the target of 145.

Pakistan won the four-match T20 series 3-1 but in two matches, they somehow scampered to victory in the final over against a depleted SA side.

“It’s great to win both the white-ball series in South Africa and this will give us lot of confidence for the coming matches. The series has helped us try out different combinations and I think we are on track in our preparations for the World T20 Cup, by which time we will have our squad ready for the big event,” Babar said.

He admitted that the form of some batsmen was a cause for concern.

“I think as a team we did well, we supported each other and the bowlers also staged some strong comebacks in the series although we couldn’t take early wickets,” he added.

“The more you are successful against good opposition and in different conditions it helps you develop and become a better batsman.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches