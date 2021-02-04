Babar Azam Recounts Shoaib Malik’s Calming Effect on Him Early in His Career Azam, who is currently Pakistan’s all-format captain, has garnered immense praise from all corners for his batting performances.

The game of cricket is not only replete with big scores, statistics and other important facets. It is also filled with player anecdotes which come out from time to time to be shared with the fans. In one such instance, Pakistan’s Babar Azam recently shared how former skipper Shoaib Malik calmed him down when he was a youngster.

Azam, who is currently Pakistan’s all-format captain, has garnered immense praise from all corners for his batting performances. Touted to be the neighbouring nation’s batting superstar, he has so far played elegantly and has contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket. The 26-year-old, who has established himself as a mainstay now, was a bundle of nerves in 2012, as he was an aspiring 18-year-old-cricketer and not even made his debut for his country.

Azam recently recalled how former captain Malik came to his rescue back in 2012 when he was striving to find his footing in the national squad. He said that during Pakistan’s tour of India in December 2012 for an ODI series,he was called into the side for a practice match. He added that he was extremely nervous when he stepped out to bat. However, Malik walked towards him and calmed him down. Moreover, the current Pakistan skipper added that Malik also told his teammates to ‘let the kid play’.

He even posted the same on his Twitter handle, describing him as a "kind soul". The Pakistani skipper wished his teammate Malik happy birthday and penned a short emotional note.

See it here:

It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match. When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around: "Let the kid play!" A very happy birthday to that kind soul - @realshoaibmalik! pic.twitter.com/ACG1zS1ueV — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 1, 2021

The Babar Azam-led side secured a crucial victory in the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa. They won the first Test at Karachi by seven wickets and will look to achieve a whitewash. Both sides will play in three T20I matches after the Test series.