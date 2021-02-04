CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Babar Azam Recounts Shoaib Malik’s Calming Effect on Him Early in His Career

Babar Azam Recounts Shoaib Malik’s Calming Effect on Him Early in His Career

Azam, who is currently Pakistan’s all-format captain, has garnered immense praise from all corners for his batting performances.

Babar Azam Recounts Shoaib Malik’s Calming Effect on Him Early in His Career

The game of cricket is not only replete with big scores, statistics and other important facets. It is also filled with player anecdotes which come out from time to time to be shared with the fans. In one such instance, Pakistan’s Babar Azam recently shared how former skipper Shoaib Malik calmed him down when he was a youngster.

Azam, who is currently Pakistan’s all-format captain, has garnered immense praise from all corners for his batting performances. Touted to be the neighbouring nation’s batting superstar, he has so far played elegantly and has contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket. The 26-year-old, who has established himself as a mainstay now, was a bundle of nerves in 2012, as he was an aspiring 18-year-old-cricketer and not even made his debut for his country.

Azam recently recalled how former captain Malik came to his rescue back in 2012 when he was striving to find his footing in the national squad. He said that during Pakistan’s tour of India in December 2012 for an ODI series,he was called into the side for a practice match. He added that he was extremely nervous when he stepped out to bat. However, Malik walked towards him and calmed him down. Moreover, the current Pakistan skipper added that Malik also told his teammates to ‘let the kid play’.

He even posted the same on his Twitter handle, describing him as a "kind soul". The Pakistani skipper wished his teammate Malik happy birthday and penned a short emotional note.

See it here:

The Babar Azam-led side secured a crucial victory in the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa. They won the first Test at Karachi by seven wickets and will look to achieve a whitewash. Both sides will play in three T20I matches after the Test series.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches