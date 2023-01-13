Babar Azam Set to be Replaced As Skipper, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed Likely to Head Test Team-Report

The new administration at Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for a complete overhaul which begins with the departure of Babar Azam as the Test skipper. Moreover, they are also not planning to renew the coaching contracts of Saqlain Mushtaq and Shaun Tait. The reports add that there will be a foreign coach who will head the setup with three separate captains for three separate formats.

The sweeping changes will be executed after the Pakistan Super League in March of this year. The news comes in the wake of Pakistan’s below par performance in recent home series where they lost three out of five Test matches, raising questions over Babar Azam’s leadership in the red-ball format.

“The PCB is mulling to strip Babar Azam from all-format captaincy and appoint separate skippers for all the three formats,” a report in Geo News said.

Shan Masood’s inclusion as vice-captain in the ODI series against New Zealand in place of Shadab Khan was part of the same long-term strategy, the sources said, adding different captains for red and white-ball formats is also possible.

The names of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are being discussed for the Test captaincy, they said.

However, Babar will continue to lead the side in one of the white ball formats. Under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan went onto reach the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

