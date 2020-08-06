Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Babar Azam Should Fix Technical Flaws, Azhar Ali is Over-Analysing: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja says prolific run-scorer Babar Azam has some technical flaws in his game which he needs to iron out to be counted as a grea.

PTI |August 6, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Babar Azam Should Fix Technical Flaws, Azhar Ali is Over-Analysing: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja says prolific run-scorer Babar Azam has some technical flaws in his game which he needs to iron out to be counted as a great.

Babar scored 69 runs on the first day of the first Test against England and forged an unbeaten 96-run stand with Shan Masood (46 batting).

Ramiz noted that Babar was facing the ball with open shoulders which would prevent him from playing his drives.

"When that is happening it means that your head position isn't right. The head is not locked in with the shoulder. When you open yourself up in that manner, facing the outswinger becomes problematic. This means that your drives will stop connecting," Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.

Babar now has four hundreds and three half centuries in his last eight Test innings. Ramiz, however, felt that the Babar struggled because he was hesitant and nervous.

ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN FULL COVERAGE

Ramiz praised the tall left-handed Shan Masood and said captain Azhar Ali was struggling because of his tendency to overthink in his capacity as both a batsman and the leader of the side.

"He is over-analysing all aspects whether it is batting or captaincy. He should be more relaxed. It is important to switch on and off for a captain. You have to be turned on when the action is happening but you have to take a bit of time out when the action stops. He puts too much pressure on himself."

Pakistan's Test captain fell cheaply, leaving Pakistan on 43 for 2 before Shan and Babar steadied the innings. Pakistan is playing a test for the first time since February while England have come into this series fresh from a 2-1 win over West Indies recently.

Babar AzamEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020Rameez Raja

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more