Babar Azam Silences Rowdy Journalist In Style Who Was Repeatedly Ignored | WATCH

Babar Azam gave a Pakistani journalist a piece of his mind, giving him a death stare after the scribe had accused the skipper of ignoring him. Babar heard the man and chose to ignore when the scribe shot back in aggression: “Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I’m making repeated gestures to ask a question). Nevertheless, Babar wasn’t having any of it and chose to leave the matter there before storming out of the press conference.

This was in apparent response to the concerned reporter who had taken a jibe at Pakistan spinner Nauman Niaz earlier. The reporter said that Nauman had “scored centuries with the ball” in a rather strongly-worded question, however, the player kept his calm and chose to ignore the scribe. Nevertheless, it seems Babar didn’t like that all.

WATCH:

babar made sure shoaib jutt realizes he’s heard and ignored. pic.twitter.com/uR9SU2M8Zh— کشف (@kashafudduja_) December 30, 2022

Earlier Pakistan staved off a fifth consecutive defeat at home with a hard-fought draw in the first Test in Karachi Friday despite career-best bowling figures from New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sodhi grabbed 6-86 and threatened to give New Zealand victory in the first two sessions on the fifth and final day, but Pakistan fought on before declaring their second innings on 311-8.

That gave New Zealand a tough target of 138 to win in 15 overs, and the chase ended in fading light on 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18.

Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three.

Sodhi was the star as he improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.

The 30-year-old, playing his first Test in four years, turned the match in New Zealand’s favour with three wickets in the second session to leave Pakistan on 249-7 at tea with 35 overs left in the match.

But Saud Shakeel, who ended with 55 not out, and Mohammad Wasim (43) defied for 75 minutes and 111 balls during their 71-run eighth wicket stand to deprive New Zealand of a win.

Soon after tea, Sodhi trapped Wasim leg-before, but Mir Hamza (three not out) assisted Shakeel in a ninth-wicket unbroken stand of 34 runs in 50 minutes to further frustrate the visitors.

Shakeel, who hit seven boundaries and a six, built on after fighting knocks from Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) in the first two sessions.

Tim Southee, captaining his side for the first time in a Test, admitted Pakistan’s batters took the game away.

