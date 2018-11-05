Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record

AFP | Updated: November 5, 2018, 12:44 AM IST
Babar Azam. (Getty Images)

Babar Azam became the fastest player to reach 1,000 Twenty20 international runs as Pakistan scored 166-3 in the third and final match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

When Azam reached 48 he completed the landmark in just 26 innings, beating the previous record set by India's Virat Kohli who reached 1,000 runs in 27 Twenty20 innings.

Azam finished with a 58-ball 79 with two sixes and seven boundaries while Mohammad Hafeez scored a 34-ball 53 after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat at Dubai stadium.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai on Sunday to claim another clean-sweep in the game's shortest format.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-30 as New Zealand were bundled out for 119 in 16.5 overs.

Pakistan won the first match in Abu Dhabi by two runs and the second by six wickets in Dubai.
First Published: November 5, 2018, 12:33 AM IST
