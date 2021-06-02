Babar Azam Wants To Learn Batting From Martin Guptill Who Went Unsold In IPL

Pakistan skipper and Karachi Kings’ star batsman Babar Azam is keen on improving his cricket despite being in a good batting form. Azam on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to learning from New Zealand’s prolific opener Martin Guptill’s experience, during the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches.

Karachi Kings had picked up Guptill in the replacement draft a few days back. Guptill last played in IPL 2019 and now can be seen opening for Kings with Azam in the PSL 2021.

PSL 2021 was suspended earlier this March after coronavirus cases emerged inside the bio-secure bubble. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that the league will resume in Abu Dhabi in June.

The Pakistan team captain played with Guptill in the Caribbean Premier League and both know each other very well.

“Guptill is one of the most destructive batsmen of T20. Guptill completely changes the game with his power hitting. I would like to learn a lot from his experience as the learning process should never stop,” Azam said in an interview while praising Guptil.

The 34-year-old Guptill is a highly experienced player in the T20 format and holds the record for hitting a maximum of 147 sixes. Guptill has scored 2939 runs in 98 T20 innings with an average of 32.29, including 2 centuries and 17 half-centuries.

However, he had gone unsold in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rs 1 crore price in IPL 2019 auction, however, he was later dropped in IPL 2020.

Guptill last played IPL in the year 2019 and got a chance in just 3 matches, in which he scored 81 runs at a strike rate of more than 150. Guptill has played only 13 matches in the IPL in which he scored 270 runs at an average of 22.50.

Guptill can now be seen opening with Babar Azam in the remaining matches of the sixth season of PSL.

In PSL6, Azam has been performing well and in 5 matches he scored 258 runs, including 3-half centuries, at a blistering average of 86, before the temporary suspension of the tournament.

