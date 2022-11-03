Babar Azam, Wasim Akram Pray For Imran Khan's Safety After 'Assassination Attempt'

Former Pakistani PM and pacer Imran Khan was attacked and injured as a result of a firing incident during a rally in Wazirabad on Thursday.

In what has been called by the international media an attempted assassination of the former cricketer and Pakistani premier, he was shot multiple times in the leg.

But, thankfully for the 70-year-old, he survived the attack and according to reports, the shooter was wrestled by a man in the crowd and hence missed the target.

The twitter fraternity has mobilised in support of the seamer as players and fans alike sent out their messages wishing Khan a speedy recovery.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wrote “Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen.”

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted “Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack.”

Khan’s long-term teammate and bowling stalwart Wasim Akram recorded a tweet that read “Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers are with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.”

Batsman Mohamed Hafeez said “Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen”

Khan was reportedly safe after the attempt and was treated in a hospital.

