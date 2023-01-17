Babar Azam's Alleged Personal Videos, Chats Leaked Online: Reports

2023 has certainly not started on a positive not for Pakistan batting star Babar Azam. His leadership skills were severely criticised after Pakistan lost a three-match ODI series against New Zealand after the preceding Test series ended in a draw.

Babar now seems to have found himself in the middle of a fresh controversy after his alleged private videos and WhatsApp chats were leaked online.

According to various media reports, the star batter was involved in an alleged ‘sexting’ with a woman the authenticity of which remains unclear.

Needless to say, the viral video triggered a buzz as a section of the cricket fraternity claimed that it is simply a conspiracy against Babar.

In reply to a parody account on Twitter, a user wrote, “May God protect us all and our privacy. First of all this doesn’t seem to be Babar Azam and second even if it is him then we need to stop indulging in prohibited activities and not ruin anyone reputation whether it’s male or female.”

May God protect us all and our privacy . First of all this doesn't seem to be Babar Azam and second even if it is him then we need to stop indulging in prohibited activities and not ruin anyone reputation whether it's male or female.— Mohammed I (@Mohamme53150721) January 16, 2023

Another Twitter user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Don’t interfere in anyone’s personal life. Every cricket fan respects Babar for his humbleness and excellence in cricket. We have nothing to do with his personal life.”

Don't interfere in anyone's personal life.And every cricket fan respect Babar for his humbleness and excellence in cricket field.We have nothing to do with his personal life.— Raja78 (@Raja7834469614) January 16, 2023

One fan extended support to Babar and wrote, “I think people should stop talking about somebody else’s character. Take care of your own.”

I think people should stop talking about somebody else's character take care of your own— Pakistan bowlers club (@wanisani311) January 16, 2023

Another fan urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to protect Babar Azam.” I don’t know what is happening in PCB. Babar Azam is a world-class player, don’t spoil his career with unnecessary allegations. If PCB spoils his career then Pakistan team will suffer a lot in international matches. Pakistan may even become another weak team like Kenya,” the comment read.

I don't know what is happening in PCB .Babar Azam is a world class player don't spoil his career with unnecessary allegations ,if PCB spoil his career sure pak team will suffer a lot in international circuit matches , may be even pak become another weak team like Kenya etc..— Mekala Muralidhara (@muralidee27) January 17, 2023

Babar has remained silent on the controversy but the 28-year-old did share a post on Monday. He shared a photo of his and wrote, “Doesn’t take too much to be happy.”

Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 16, 2023

Babar was last seen in action during the third ODI against New Zealand on January 13. He did score two half centuries in the three ODIs against the Kiwis but the performances wen in vain as Pakistan lost the series 1-2.

After losing the opening encounter, New Zealand scripted a resounding comeback to win the next two matches.

