Babar Azam's Tennis Skills Triggers Pakistan Youngsters' Laugh Riot | WATCH

A number of Pakistan cricketers took their day off and chilled out by playing non-cricket sports like Tennis, Golf, and Table Tennis, just a day after their seven wicket loss to England in the first T20I. In a video, which was released by Pakistan cricket on Twitter, Pakistan team led by skipper Babar Azam were seen playing lawn tennis.

Also Read: ‘Aggressive’ Rohit Sharma Playfully Grabs Dinesh Karthik’s Neck During 1st T20I, Video Goes Viral

Although the skipper tried to serve a long volley to his junior Mohammed Hasnain, he produced a mediocre shot, leading to a laugh riot among other players. Meanwhile, Harris Rauf played the chair umpire.

Later, Babar was seen playing Golf and hit some fabulous shots. He was joined by England’s Jos Buttler and Sam Curran.

Taking a leaf out of modern-day cricket teams, Pakistan also gave a day off to its players after their one sided loss to England. Taking a few days off, helps teams to recuperate from a big loss. They will take on England in the second T20I in Karachi.

Earlier a new-look England side took the opening Twenty20 international by six wickets in Karachi on Tuesday, capping their return to Pakistan after 17 years with a memorable victory.

Also Read: ‘Main Goal is to Keep on Improving Whichever Team I am With’

Opener Alex Hales celebrated his return to the England team with a 40-ball 53 to anchor England’s chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

Hales was banned in April 2019 after a failed recreational drug test.

The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scored 46-ball 68 to help the hosts to 158-7 in their 20 overs after England sent them in to bat at a capacity National stadium.

Pakistan’s players wore a special kit on which their names and numbers are shown submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the floods in the country.

England’s players wore black armbands as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died earlier this month.

Hales, recalled from exile after injury ruled out Jonny Bairstow, smashed seven boundaries and added 55 for the fourth wicket with Harry Brook who finished on 42 not out.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here