Babar Made ODI Captain With 2023 WC in Mind: Misbah
Pakistan chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday said Babar Azam has been given the ODI captaincy keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup in mind so that the ace batsman can be groomed in three years' time for the showpiece event.
Babar Made ODI Captain With 2023 WC in Mind: Misbah
Pakistan chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday said Babar Azam has been given the ODI captaincy keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup in mind so that the ace batsman can be groomed in three years' time for the showpiece event.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings