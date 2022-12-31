'Babar Team ka Backbone Hai': Chief Selector Afridi Lauds Pak Captain's Late Declaration Against NZ in 1st Test

The viewers of the first Pakistan vs New Zealand Test in Karachi were taken aback when home captain Babar Azam declared their second innings late on day five with just about 15 overs of play left, setting New Zealand a target of 138. His decision certainly spiced up the game that seemed to be going towards a boring draw.

The visitors took the challenge upfront and went out for the chase with all their guns blazing. Though Michael Bracewell fell early, the duo of Devon Conway and Tom Latham gave a shot at victory, putting in 61 runs in 7.3 overs. However, the game ended in a draw as the poor light forced an early stumps.

Newly-appointed interim chief selector Shahid Afridi lauded Babar’s decision to declare innings and called the Pakistan captain the ‘backbone’ of the team.

“Babar Azam hamari team ka backbone hai (Babar Azam is the backbone of our team). He is one of our top performers. I liked it when he challenged the New Zealand team for the chase. And as a selection committee, we want to be a shoulder for him and support him. Also, I liked what he said in the post-match presser after the draw. He said the team is focusing on cricket and are unaware of what is being spoken outside. So, Babar should focus on the game only. The selection committee will always support him to come up with better combinations so that he feels confident on the field,” Afridi told reporters.

Babar’s decision was a surprise for Saud Shakeel who was batting at 55 after chewing up 108 deliveries. The latter’s expression looked as if he was thinking of a draw but the Pakistan captain explained why the decision was made.

“We said we’d go after a result. We took a chance, you never know. It’s cricket. Anything can happen,” Babar said after the match.

“Saud and [Mohammad] Wasim Junior’s partnership was vital for us because it brought us into the game. That put the idea in my head that we could declare. You all will have enjoyed it as well, and it surprised everyone. It was in our mind we’d take a chance because anything can happen,” Babar said.

