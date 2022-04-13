'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Showcases Remarkable Fielding Efforts but all Goes in Vain - WATCH

South Africa’s U-19 star Dewald Brevis has been grabbing attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with dynamic cricketing skills. Be it his batting or on-field agility, the rising cricketer has impressed with his performances for the Mumbai Indians in the league. On Wednesday, his fielding prowess was once again on display during the encounter against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune. His efforts were so remarkable that even the commentators could hold them back from praising him. But unfortunately, it all went in vain. (MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score)

The incident happened on the first delivery of the 9th over when Shikhar Dhawan whipped a flighted delivery from Murugan Ashwin over square leg. Brevis, who was fielding near the deep backward square leg boundary, ran towards his left and dived full length to grab the ball. But it slipped out of his hands and lobbed over the boundary line for a six.

Had Brevis not dived, the ball would have hit the ground before going for four runs but adding to MI’s woes, it was given maximum. As soon as Brevis got up, his teammate Jayadev Unadkat patted his back and appreciated his efforts.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan provided a rollicking start to the innings. The duo stitched a 97-run stand for the opening wicket. Agarwal scored his 12th IPL fifty before losing his wicket to Murugan Ashwin in the 10th over. He ended up scoring 52 off 32 balls, including 6 boundaries and 2 maximums.

After Mayank’s dismissal, Dhawan took the onus and continued punishing the MI bowlers. The ace opening batter also scored a fifty (45th in IPL) of just 37 deliveries. He could have carried the Punjab innings on his shoulders till the end but had fallen prey to Basil Thampi off the final delivery of the 17th over.

Dhawan scored 70 off fifty deliveries, with the help of 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

