Baby Bowler Bumrah Would Not Have Troubled Me: Abdul Razzaq

One of Pakistan’s important all-rounders in his playing days, Abdul Razzaq believes that he would have absolutely no problems in facing India’s ace and the number 1 ranked ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricketnext Staff |December 4, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Bumrah, only recently, began his recovery and is working under IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam at the Mumbai Cricket Association. Bumrah picked up the injury in September and did not play in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also miss the upcoming limited-overs assignment against West Indies starting December 6.

The 40-year-old remarked that the pressure would be on Bumrah in the death overs. “After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq told CricketPakistan.

Razzaq acknowledged that Bumrah has been really effective so far and further added, “I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

“Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly, which is why he is effective.”

The 25-year-old is only expected to return to the Indian team for next year’s tour of New Zealand, in which India will play five T20 Internationals, three one-dayers, followed by two Tests starting January 24.

Razzaq also expressed his disappointment about the way the Pakistan team had been performing off late. The new-look team were completely outclassed by Australia in their recent tour.

“We were struggling to qualify for the World Cup, our Test ranking has gone down and we are lucky to be number one in Twenty20 Internationals.

“You can’t say we are No 1 because we are really good. Teams like India, England and Australia lost their matches and that helped us in securing the No 1 spot. We desperately need to improve our ranking in other formats and not just focus on player’s individual performances and averages.”

