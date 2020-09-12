Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team ECS T10 Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 12, 2020

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Best Picks / BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Captain / BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania | European Cricket Series Romania provides an opportunity for numerous internationals on four teams from all over the country to showcase their skills to a global audience. Baneasa, Cluj, Indian CC of Bucharest and the hosts United compete this weekend in eight exhilarating T10 matches from the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground (MVCG) just outside the Romanian capital Bucharest. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Romania is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning ground on the outskirts of Bucharest,” declared European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.

BAC vs CLJ ECS T10 Romania Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

BAC vs CLJ ECS T10 Romania Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BAC vs CLJ ECS T10 Romania Match Details

September 12 – 1:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

BAC vs CLJ ECS T10 Romania My Dream11 Team

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Syed Atif

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain (CAPTAIN), Vasu Saini (VICE CAPTAIN), Abhay Malyan, Nishant Shrikant Devre

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Bowlers: Arun Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Umair Mir

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Baneasa Cricket Club : Abdul Shakoor, Atif Naqvi, Ijaz Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Waqar Abbasi, Umair Mir, Saad Mohsin, Rashid Mukhtar, Sheraz Gondal, Abhay Malyan, Syed Atif.

Cluj Cricket Club : Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Nishant Shrikant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Gaurav Narad, Ravindra Athapaththu, Rajendra Pisal.

