BACC Opposes Graeme Smith's Appointment as CSA Director of Cricket
Graeme Smith's appointment as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket has been met with opposition by Gauteng based pressure group, the 'Black African Cricket Clubs', who believe that Smith does not fully understand the dynamics of cricket in South Africa through the prism of equal opportunity for all.
