Back from England, MS Dhoni Plays Football With Bollywood Star Ishaan Khatter

Loading...
Having returned to India after the limited-overs series against England, Dhoni along with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter were spotted playing a game of football in Mumbai. Khatter also received some tips from the ace cricketer about football.
Click from yesterdays football match.— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) July 23, 2018
Pic Credit : @AllstarsFC_PFH pic.twitter.com/9RZujnODeB
Ishaan Khatter and MS Dhoni play football https://t.co/0rkQHfwtzz pic.twitter.com/IIuLE63wX2— Priya Mishra (@priyamishra2702) July 24, 2018
Dhoni, who sparked off a debate about his retirement plans after the final ODI against England when he asked the umpires for the match ball, had added another milestone to his illustrious cap when he became the fourth Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in the second ODI at Lord’s.
The former captain is only the second wicket-keeper to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.
Dhoni is expected to be back with the Indian team for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE post the five-match Test series between India and England. The tournament which will be played in September will feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifying team from among UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 26, 2018, 3:44 PM IST