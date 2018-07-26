Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Back from England, MS Dhoni Plays Football With Bollywood Star Ishaan Khatter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 26, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni’s love for football is well documented. In fact, he along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Ranbir Kapoor were a part of a couple of charity football matches re-christened the Celebrity Clasico.

Having returned to India after the limited-overs series against England, Dhoni along with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter were spotted playing a game of football in Mumbai. Khatter also received some tips from the ace cricketer about football.







Dhoni, who sparked off a debate about his retirement plans after the final ODI against England when he asked the umpires for the match ball, had added another milestone to his illustrious cap when he became the fourth Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in the second ODI at Lord’s.

The former captain is only the second wicket-keeper to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Dhoni is expected to be back with the Indian team for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE post the five-match Test series between India and England. The tournament which will be played in September will feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifying team from among UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

