Back Injury Rules de Villiers Out of Pakistan Leg of PSL

De Villiers, who plays for Lahore Qalandars said in a statement, “I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans. I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi.
“I hope to be a part of the HBL PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”
De Villiers had originally signed up for a total of nine games in the PSL – seven in the UAE and two in Pakistan. The UAE leg ends on March 5th, post which the last four group matches, qualifiers and finals will be held in Karachi from March 9th. He will now travel back to South Africa for rest and recovery.
Initially, Lahore and Karachi were to share the matches taking place in Pakistan. However, logistical issues emerged following the recent political and military tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to a slight postponement in schedule and relocation of all the matches to Karachi.
The Lahore Qalandars are currently fourth on the PSL table, with three wins out of seven matches.
First Published: March 4, 2019, 7:22 PM IST