'Back on The Pitch in February': Yuvraj Singh Makes Stunning Comeback Announcement

In a late night post on Instagram, the legendary Yuvraj Singh has left the cricket world stunned with a shock announcement of his return to the ‘pitch’ leaving fans speculating whether the two-time world cup winner is resuming his professional career two years after announcing retirement.

Yuvrah shared a clip of his final century in India colours when he blasted 150 against England in Cuttack and wrote that “On public demand" he will be back on the pitch “hopefully in February".

He also urged fans to keep supporting the Indian team which is struggling at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE after losing both their opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

“God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj wrote.

However, he hasn’t clarified in what capacity is he making his comeback. The 39-year-old had announced international retirement in 2019 but continued playing in leagues across the globe.

Yuvraj was last seen in action at the Road Safety World Series in March this year where he represented India Legend.

The left-handed batter was the player of the tournament as India won the 2011 ODI World Cup and also played a vital role in the team becoming champions at the inaugural World T20 in 2007 as well.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is during his storied career. He scored 11,778 runs across formats and took 148 wickets as well.

