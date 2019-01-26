India vs New Zealand | Back-to-back Clinical Victories Extremely Pleasing: Kohli

“We had a par score but bowlers did a great job once again. Back-to-back clinical performances are pleasing for any captain,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.
“I made a conscious effort to up the scoring after second drinks break. There are still things we have to sort out before the World Cup. Those 15-20 runs could have been crucial but we still reached a good score,” he added.
The spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal also got the plaudits from the skipper,
“They always bowl to pick wickets and aren’t content with figures of 0/40, they would rather take one wicket and concede 60 runs,” said Kohli.
Rohit Sharma was named man-of-the match and he also credited the bowlers for doing an impressive job,
“We thought 324 was about par score on this pitch. Last time when New Zealand and Sri Lanka played, it was a high scoring game. Credit to the bowlers for doing a fine job,” said Rohit.
Talking about batting with Dhawan, the vice-captain said that they enjoy a good camaraderie and know each other's game well which makes the job easier.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson meanwhile expressed his disappointment, saying it’s the way the team has lost which is the problem.
“It’s a little frustrating but credit to India. I felt 324 was a total that could have been chased down here. Our bowlers did well to keep them down to 320-odd but now it is important to focus on the small steps. If we had kept wickets in hand, we could have been in the chase but these are lessons that we need to learn going ahead,” said Williamson.
