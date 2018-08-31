Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Back to Full Fitness “The Fizz” Rahman Sets his Sights on Upcoming Asia Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 31, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
Mustafizur Rahman. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Bangladesh Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is hoping to be back to his best for the Asia Cup in UAE next month. Although Rahman was the second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series in West Indies recently with five wickets in three games and topped the tally in T20Is with eight wickets, the left-arm pacer revealed that he was operating only at 60 per cent during the tour.

The visitors won both series 2-1 after suffering a severe thrashing at the hands of the Windies in the two-Test series and Rahman was one of the cornerstones of that success. He had missed the Tests owing to a toe injury.

"I could not give my one hundred per cent while bowling in the West Indies. I would say, I have utilised 60 per cent of my ability," Mustafizur told reporters in Mirpur. "Pacers need rhythm [in their bowling]. I am okay now, but I can find have better rhythm. I still have the opportunity to improve in every area."

Rahman's short international career so far has been pegged by numerous injuries. He had earlier missed the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Dehradun as well owing to the same toe injury. Now back to full fitness, the 22-year-old said that he will try to live up to people's expectations.

“I have no individual targets but I will try my best to do well. Many have high expectations of me, so my aim will be to fulfill their expectations,” he said.

Bangladesh kickoff their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 15 September in Dubai while their second match against Afghanistan will be staged in Abu Dhabi. Having played in the UAE during the U-19 World Cup in 2014, Rahman expected the conditions to be similar to what they have at home.

“The heat is the same as our country. I played there in 2014 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The grounds will be the same in Asia Cup as the ones where I played the U-19 World Cup. So, everything will be the same as our country, now let's see what kind of wickets ACC [Asian Cricket Council] offers,” said Mustafizur.

First Published: August 31, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
