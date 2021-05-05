'Back to the Place Where I Feel Safe', Ravindra Jadeja Shares Pictures of His Horses on His Return

With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely after the bio-secure bubble was breached following a number of positive cases of the deadly virus, players have slowly started heading home.

Indian and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja meanwhile has exited the IPL bubble and reached his farmhouse and the 32-year-old shared pictures of his beloved horse on Twitter.

Jadeja tweeted,” Back to the place where I feel safe!! #farmhouse #staysafe.”

Jadeja’s love for his horses is well-known and he is often seen spending time, especially in the past year during the lockdown.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council due to the bubble break in Ahmedabad and Delhi. Delhi Capitals’ spinner Amit Mishra SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday after the IPL was jolted with five positive cases on Monday when KKR duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrior along with three CSK contingent including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Vishwanathan tested positive.

Only 29 out of the total 60 matches were completed before the tournament was suspended.

The BCCI along with other cricket boards have been working in tandem since then to relocate the stranded foreign players who were part of IPL 2021.

A host of England players have already touched down in the UK and will now undergo quarantine in an assigned hotel near the airport for at least ten days. England ODI and T20 skipper Eoin Morgan along with Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will board the flights from Mumbai in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Aussies on the other hand are waiting to be moved to the Maldives or Sri Lanka before they get to enter their homeland. They will stay put in either of the islands nations until they get a flight home. There are no flights from India to Australia till May 15. Michael Hussey is the first Aussie to have contracted the virus after the breach of bio-bubble was confirmed.

