Bad Light Issue: ICC Open to New Ideas, Likely to Discuss Rules in Next Meeting
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to discuss test cricket's bad light rules which have been criticised during the ongoing England v Pakistan series, a source in the governing body told Reuters on Monday.
Bad Light Issue: ICC Open to New Ideas, Likely to Discuss Rules in Next Meeting
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to discuss test cricket's bad light rules which have been criticised during the ongoing England v Pakistan series, a source in the governing body told Reuters on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings