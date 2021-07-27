'Bade Bhai ke Charnon Mein Hamesha'-Ranveer Singh's Fanboy Moment With MS Dhoni

Ranveer Singh, like millions across the world, is a huge fan of former India skipper MS Dhoni. It was nothing less than a dream come true for the actor when he got an opportunity to spend some time with the legendary sportsperson recently. On Sunday, Ranveer and Dhoni met during a local football match in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the ground were shared online and were widely circulated across social networking sites.

Ahead of the friendly match, Ranveer decided to cherish his fanboy moment. He posted a photograph with MSD on his Instagram stories. In the image, now going viral, both of them are seen wearing neon green jerseys. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesha (always at the command of the big brother)." He also added, “My jaan," followed by a heart emoji.

Here’s another photo shared by Ranveer on his Instagram stories. The actor is clearly beaming posing next to a smiling Dhoni.

Ranveer’s excitement knew no bounds as he made the most of this special opportunity. He is clearly thrilled in the snippets that have been shared online by various fan pages. In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen hugging Dhoni as they walk on the ground ahead of the match. Reportedly, they were both part of the same team in the game that was played for charity.

Last year, in August, the Ranchi-born cricketer announced his retirement. It was not only the biggest news in sports but one of the major events of the year 2020. Ranveer shared a lengthy note to honour Dhoni’s legacy and thank him for his unparalleled contribution to the game. He also shared a personal account from years ago when he first met one of the greatest cricket captains

“A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever,” Ranveer wrote in his caption, describing Dhoni.

