'Baffling, Disappointed': Fans Unimpressed After Rohit Sharma Given Player of the Match Award Ahead of Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli-led India have taken a 2-1 lead against Joe Root’s England in the ongoing five-match Test series following their thumping 157-run win over the hosts in the 4th Test on Monday. India won a Test at the Oval after five decades - the last time they were victorious at the venue was back in 1971 the late Ajit Wadekar was captain.

India’s win at Oval on the fifth and final day was a collective team effort. While lower-order batters added some vital runs in the first innings, bowlers shone with their disciplined line and length as they took 20 wickets in five days, and openers gave a decent start while the middle-order also impressed.

The win was also special for India’s hitman Rohit Sharma as he smashed his first overseas century in the longest format of the game, ending a long wait. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper scored 127 runs off 256 balls.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain was also chosen the player of the match for his scintillating performance. However, a section of the Indian fans were not pleased that Rohit was given the award ahead of Shardul Thakur as they believe the 29-year-old’s fifty in the first innings was more crucial for the team.

In the first innings of the match, Thakur came to rescue Team India after they were left reeling at 127 for six. He scored a gritty fifty and guided India to a respectable total of 191 before they were bowled out. He also picked the wicket of in-form Ollie Pope when he was batting at 81 during England’s first innings.

In India’s second innings, Thakur sparkled with the bat again, hitting 60 off 72 as India posted a mammoth total of 466 runs. He returned with two wickets in England’s second innings. He also provided the first breakthrough by removing the well-set Rory Burns before accounting for Root as well.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Sorry Rohit, but there is only one choice for man of the match. All hail Lord Thakur. #ENGvIND— Srinath (@srinathb) September 6, 2021

Very disappointed. This blind deification of batters has to stop.— Tanul Thakur (@Plebeian42) September 6, 2021

Absolutely baffling stuff. Sure, centurions and five-wicket hauls are important. But how are we slaves to the scoreboard, even in 2021? Do better. Award *real* match winners.#ShardulThakur— Tatsam (@LunkyFallow) September 6, 2021

#INDvENGRohit Sharma is the man of the match.Meanwhile Lord Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/4C3dYR6hrj— D Dhenier (@DDhenier) September 6, 2021

Lord Shardul has been robbed off his Man of the Match award. As often is the case with the bowlers, just like Siraj was robbed off in 2nd test. It's high time the bowlers should get their deserved recognition. #Shardulthakur #shardul #INDvENG— Shashi Preetham (@spg0319) September 6, 2021

Test cricket doesnt deserve to exist if Lord Shardul cannot get the MoM for this match— Dhruv Garg (@yes_dhruv) September 6, 2021

The fifth match of the series will be played between September 10 and September 15 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

