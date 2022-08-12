BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Bahrain vs Kuwait, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's T20I series, BAH vs KUW match, August 11, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:30 pm IST

BAH vs KUW Dream11Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first T20I between Bahrain and Kuwait: Bahrain and Kuwait will lock horns against each other in a five-match T20I series in Oman. The first T20I will be played on Thursday, August 11, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Both sides will be featuring some fresh faces in the series. Sarfaraz Ali will continue to lead the Bahrain side while Mohammed Aslam has been named as the captain of the Kuwait side.

The teams look quite balanced on paper and there isn’t much to separate the two sides. Bahrain is placed at the 29th spot in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings while Kuwait occupies the 30th spot on the charts.

The teams will be looking to make a strong start to the series. Expect an enthralling encounter on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Bahrain vs Kuwait; here is everything you need to know:

BAH vs KUW Telecast

The BAH vs KUW match will not be telecast in India.

BAH vs KUW Live Streaming

The match between BAH vs KUW will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAH vs KUW Match Details

The BAH vs KUW match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Thursday, August 11 at 8:30 pm IST.

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adnan Idrees

Vice-Captain: Usman Patel

Suggested Playing XI for BAH vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shahbaz Badar, Usman Patel

Batsmen: Mohammad Younis, Adnan Idrees, Edson Silva

All-rounders: Meet Bhavsar, Muhammad Kashif, Sikander Billah

Bowlers: Ali Dawood, Waseeq Ahmed, Bilal Tahir

Bahrain vs Kuwait Possible Starting XI:

Bahrain Predicted Lineup: Mohammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), David Mathias, Haider Butt, Sikander Billah, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ali Dawood, Waseeq Ahmed

Kuwait Predicted Lineup: Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Edson Silva, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam(c), Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Syed Monib, Nawaf Ahmed

