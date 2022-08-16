BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th T20I match, August 16, 08:30 PM IST

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between Bahrain and Kuwait: Kuwait will be eager to cause a whitewash as they will take on Bahrain in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. Kuwait have already won the first three T20 Internationals to take an unassailable lead of 3-0.

The team cruised to an 11-run victory in the Super Over in the first match. They followed it up with a win by 20 runs in the second T20 International. It was an exemplary batting performance by Kuwait as they posted a mammoth score of 209 runs in their 20 overs.

They continued the momentum in the third T20I as well. The team chased the target of 154 runs within 17.4 overs to secure a win by five wickets. Though Bahrain have already lost the series, they will be playing for their pride on Tuesday. The team needs to come up with better batting performances.

Ahead of the match between Bahrain and Kuwait, here is everything you need to know:

BAH vs KUW Match Details

The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 08:30 PM IST on August 16, Tuesday.

BAH vs KUW Probable XIs:

Bahrain: Imran Anwar, Shahid Mahmood, David Mathias, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sarfaraz Ali (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), Haider Butt, Naveen Thailappan, Sachin Kumar, Janaka Chaturanga, Umer Toor

Kuwait: Edson Daisy, Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Haroon Shahid, Mohammed Shafqqe, Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammed Aslam (c)

