BAL vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Captain / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Central Punjab are set to face a formidable opponent in the form of Balochistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing National T20 Cup. With four wins in seven matches, BAL are placed second on the points table, only behind the Northern. In their last game, however, they lost to Sindh by three wickets. CEP have won only two matches in the tournament so far. The last time the two met, BAL squeezed out a win by a narrow margin of three runs. Now, CEP have a chance to settle scores. The match will be played at 8:00 pm IST at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Central Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Central Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Central Punjab: Match Details

October 12 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab captain: Amad Butt

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Babar Azam

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab batsmen: Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Rizwan Hussain

Also Read: How Washington Sundar Has Played a Key Role in RCB's Success Thus Far

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Amad Butt

National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs CEP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Central Punjab bowlers: Umar Gul, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Qadir

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan playing 11 against Central Punjab: Imam ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Awais Zia, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan (WK), Yasir Shah , Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab playing 11 against Balochistan: Kamran Akmal (WK), Babar Azam, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Ehsan Adil, Waqas Maqsood