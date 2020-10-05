BAL vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Central Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Captain / BAL vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 12th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup, the second in league team Balochistan will welcome Central Punjab on Monday, October 5.

The Central Punjab team has been quite out of form and is currently placed at the second last spot in the point table.

Both the teams have played three matches each. BAL, till now, have managed to score four points, while CEP only have two points in their kitty. In terms of latest fixture, Balochistan won the match against Southern Punjab on October 4 by 16 runs, while Central Punjab was defeated by Northern on October 3 by 35 runs.

The match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

A total of six teams including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will be part of the National T20 Cup. There will be 33 matches in the league. The first half of the tournament will be played from September 30 to October 6 in Multan, while the second half will commence from October 9 to October 1 in Rawalpindi.

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Central Punjab: Match Details: October 5- 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup Balochistan playing 11 against Central Punjab: Bismillah Khan (WK), Umaid Asif, Imam-ul Haq, Awais Zia, Imran-Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad-Butt, Haris Sohail, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir

BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup, Central Punjab playing 11 against Balochistan: Kamran Akmal (WK), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Naseem-Shah, Usman Qadir, Rizwan-Hussain, Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah