BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Balochistan vs Central Punjab, October 10, 8:00 pm IST

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Central Punjab: Balochistan will square off against Central Punjab in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup on Sunday, October 10. The match between Balochistan and Central Punjab will not be televised in India and it will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match between the two sides will start at 8:00 pm (IST) and the Indian followers of Pakistan’s domestic T20 league can keep the track of the live scoreboard on the FanCode app.

Central Punjab are coming into this fixture after losing their previous game to Northern and they will look to go back to winning ways via this match. Balochistan also played their last match against Northern on Saturday.

Central Punjab have won five out of their opening nine games while losing just four matches. On the other hand, Balochistan have managed to register just three victories in their first eight games.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Central Punjab; here is all you need to know:

BAL vs CEP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Central Punjab is not being broadcast in India.

BAL vs CEP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Central Punjab can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

BAL vs CEP Match Details

The Balochistan vs Central Punjab game will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 10, at 8:00 pm IST.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imam-ul-Haq

Vice-captain: Wahab Riaz

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Akhlaq, Hidayatullah

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers: Waqas Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan

BAL vs CEP Probable XIs

Balochistan Probable Starting XI: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Hidayatullah (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Najeebullah Achakzai, Junaid Khan

Central Punjab Probable Starting XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here