BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's National T20 Cup 2021 Match 4 between Balochistan vs Central Punjab, September 24, 08:00 PM IST
1-MIN READ

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 4 between Balochistan vs Central Punjab, September 24, 08:00 PM IST

Check here BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the National T20 Cup 2021 match between Balochistan and Central Punjab. Also, check the schedule of the Balochistan vs Central Punjab match.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Central Punjab:The fourth match of the National T20 Cup 2021 tournament will see Balochistan facing off Central Punjab on Friday, September 24. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the match which is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST.

Both sides will be locking horns for the first time in the ongoing tournament. However, both teams lost their season opening fixtures on Thursday. Northern beat Balochistan by six-wickets, while Central Punjab lost against defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 36 runs.

After a dissaponting start to this season, Balochistan are currently placed at the fifth position on the points table, whereas Central Punjab is currently struggling at the bottom of the standings. Both teams will look for a win this upcoming match and rise up the in the National T20 Cup 2021 standings.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs CEP Telecast

The Balochistan vs Central Punjab match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs CEP Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

BAL vs CEP Match Details

The fourth match of the National T20 Cup 2021 between BAL vs CEP will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 24, at 08:00 PM IST.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hasan Ali

Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Imam-ul Haq

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Faheem Ashraf, Akbar-ur-Rehman

Bowlers: Akif Javed, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz

BAL vs CEP Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (WK), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood

first published:September 24, 2021, 20:43 IST