BAL vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the 17th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup, Balochistan will welcome the second in league team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, October 10. Balochistan are placed right after KHP on the number three position. Both the teams have played five matches each. BAL, till now, have managed to score six points while KHP have eight points in their kitty.

In the latest match, Balochistan were defeated by Northern by seven wickets while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 29 runs.

National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Match Details

October 10- 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup, BAL vs KHP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain: Imam-ul Haq

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vice-captain: Akif Javed

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wicket keeper: Bismillah Khan

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman: Umaid Asif, Imam-ul Haq, Younis Ahmadzai

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all rounders: Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Haris Sohai

National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers: Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir, Parvez Amin

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup Balochistan playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bismillah Khan (WK), Umaid Asif, Imam-ul Haq, Awais Zia, Imran-Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad-Butt, Haris Sohail, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir

BAL vs KHP National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Balochistan: Ishaq Zazai (WK), Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin