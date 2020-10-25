BAL vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended126/7(20.0) RR 6.3
PUN
HYD114/10(20.0) RR 6.3
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
KOL
DEL135/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
BAL vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Captain / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Soon after the conclusion of National T20 Cup 2020 held in Multan and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan cricket enthusiast will now shift their focus shifts to Karachi. | Another T20 cricket league, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 is all set to begin from October 25. The first match on the first day is scheduled to be held between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The fixture will begin at 10.30am IST at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.
Team Balochistan are led by none other than Yasir Shah. Their squad will be made stronger in the presence of the highest run-getter from previous season, Imran Butt. Balochistan marked their last outing against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where they faced the hard defeat by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, also played their last fixture against Southern Punjab, defeating them by 10 runs.
BAL vs KHP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa: Live Score
BAL vs KHP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa: Match Details
October 25 - 10:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa captain: Amad-Butt
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa vice-captain: Ashfaq Ahmed
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa batsmen: Imran-Butt, Sami Aslam, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa all-rounders: Amad-Butt, Imran Farhat, Adil Amin
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, BAL vs KHP Dream11 predictions for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa bowlers: Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Usman Khan-Shinwari
BAL vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan playing 11 against Khyber Pakhthunwa: Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran-Butt, Sami Aslam, Ayaz Tasawar, Najeebullah Achakazai, Amad-Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Akhtar Shah
BAL vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Khyber Pakhthunwa playing 11 against Balochistan: Rehan Afridi (WK), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Kamran Ghulam, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking