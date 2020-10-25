BAL vs KHP Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Captain / BAL vs KHP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Soon after the conclusion of National T20 Cup 2020 held in Multan and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan cricket enthusiast will now shift their focus shifts to Karachi. | Another T20 cricket league, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 is all set to begin from October 25. The first match on the first day is scheduled to be held between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The fixture will begin at 10.30am IST at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.

Team Balochistan are led by none other than Yasir Shah. Their squad will be made stronger in the presence of the highest run-getter from previous season, Imran Butt. Balochistan marked their last outing against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where they faced the hard defeat by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, also played their last fixture against Southern Punjab, defeating them by 10 runs.

BAL vs KHP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa: Live Score

BAL vs KHP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa: Match Details

October 25 - 10:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

BAL vs KHP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa

Dream11 captain: Amad-Butt

Dream11 vice-captain: Ashfaq Ahmed

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Dream11 batsmen: Imran-Butt, Sami Aslam, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

Dream11 all-rounders: Amad-Butt, Imran Farhat, Adil Amin

Dream11 bowlers: Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Usman Khan-Shinwari

BAL vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan playing 11 against Khyber Pakhthunwa: Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran-Butt, Sami Aslam, Ayaz Tasawar, Najeebullah Achakazai, Amad-Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Akhtar Shah

BAL vs KHP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Khyber Pakhthunwa playing 11 against Balochistan: Rehan Afridi (WK), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Kamran Ghulam, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari