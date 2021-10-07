BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 7, 08:00 pm IST

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In the 22nd match of the National T20 Cup, Balochistan will be up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, October 7. The match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will kick off at 08:00 pm (IST) and it is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The ongoing domestic T20 series of Pakistan will not be televised in India. However, ardent followers of the game can track the live scoreboard of this encounter at the FanCode app.

Balochistan is currently placed at the second last place in the National T20 Cup table with just two wins from seven games. They have lost four games this season while one match ended in a draw.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is coming into this game after losing its previous match by 14 at the hands of Northern. They are placed at the third spot in the points table with four victories and two losses from six games.

The last timethese two teams faced each other Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hammered Balochistan by 55 runs.

Ahead of the National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here are all the details about this encounter:

BAL vs KHP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not getting broadcasted in India.

BAL vs KHP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

BAL vs KHP Match Details

The match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, October 7, at 08:00 pm IST.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Bangalzai

All-Rounders: Mohammad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt

Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan

BAL vs KHP Probable XIs:

Balochistan Predicted Playing XI: Bismillah Khan (WK), Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Mohammad Mohsin, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Manzoor, Junaid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Predicted Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Fakhar Zaman, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan

