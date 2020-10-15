BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Captain / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Balochistan will go up against Northern in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday. NOR were handed just their second loss of the season in the last match against Sindh and will be looking to bounce back stronger in this game. It was the bowlers that let the team down, so we may see some changes in the bowling combination.

BAL now find themselves on the fifth position, owing to back to back losses in the previous two games. They will certainly try to reverse the trend here. But it will not be an easy task against a formidable side like that of NOR. If they do manage to win, they go jump as high as the second slot, provided they keep the run-rate impressive.

BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Match Details

October 15 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern

captain: Sohail Tanvir

vice-captain: Imam ul Haq

wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

batsmen: Imam ul Haq, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Abdul Wahid

all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah , Amad Butt

bowlers: Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa

BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan playing 11 against Northern: Imam ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Awais Zia, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan (WK), Yasir Shah , Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed

BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Balochistan: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa