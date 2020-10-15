BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ/(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD/(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Captain / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Balochistan will go up against Northern in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 on Thursday. NOR were handed just their second loss of the season in the last match against Sindh and will be looking to bounce back stronger in this game. It was the bowlers that let the team down, so we may see some changes in the bowling combination.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
BAL now find themselves on the fifth position, owing to back to back losses in the previous two games. They will certainly try to reverse the trend here. But it will not be an easy task against a formidable side like that of NOR. If they do manage to win, they go jump as high as the second slot, provided they keep the run-rate impressive.
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern Live Streaming
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Live Score / Scorecard
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan vs Northern: Match Details
October 15 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern captain: Sohail Tanvir
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern vice-captain: Imam ul Haq
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern batsmen: Imam ul Haq, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Abdul Wahid
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern all-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah , Amad Butt
National T20 Cup 2020 BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern bowlers: Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan playing 11 against Northern: Imam ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Awais Zia, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan (WK), Yasir Shah , Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup 2020, Northern playing 11 against Balochistan: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa
