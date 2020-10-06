- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Northern Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Captain / BAL vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
After defeating Central Punjab in the previous match, Balochistan will today welcome league leaders Northern in the upcoming fixture in the National T20 Cup.
Balochistan vs Northern will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6.
Both the teams are on top of their game as they are placed at top two spots of the point table. Northern till now has not lost a single match in the league, while Balochistan has been on the winning side of three out of four matches. Balochistan in its latest outing beat Central Punjab by three runs, while Northern defeated Sindh by 13 runs.
A total of six teams including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will be part of the National T20 Cup.
There will be 33 matches in the league. The first half of the tournament will be played from September 30 to October 6 in Multan while the second half will commence from October 9 to October 18 in Rawalpindi.
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Northern Live Score / Scorecard
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Northern: Match Details
October 6- 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
National T20 Cup, BAL vs NOR Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Northern
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern captain: Bismillah Khan
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern vice-captain: Ben Watson
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern wicket keeper: Bismillah Khan
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern batsmen: Matthew Cash, Ben Watson
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern all-rounders: Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Haris Sohail
National T20 Cup BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Northern bowlers: Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir, Michael Dawson
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup Balochistan playing 11 against Northern: Bismillah Khan (WK), Umaid Asif, Imam-ul Haq, Awais Zia, Imran-Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad-Butt, Haris Sohail, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir
BAL vs NOR National T20 Cup, Northern playing 11 against Balochistan: Brice Samba (WK), Matthew Cash, Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Michael Dawson
