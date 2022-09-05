BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 match, September 5, 2:15 PM IST

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Balochistan and Northern: Northern will be eager to find their rhythm in the National T20 Cup 2022 when they clash with Balochistan in the National T20 Cup. Northern have lost both their league games so far and are yet to open their account in the points table.

For the team to bring a change in their fortunes, it is important for the bowlers to give a tough fight to the opposition. The team has conceded 180 and 159 runs so far in 20 overs. Usman Shinwari and Sohail Tanvir will be the players to watch out for on Monday.

Balochistan are doing quite well in the competition. With two wins from league games, they are fourth in the standings. Balochistan secured a win over Sindh in their most recent league game by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Northern, here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs NOR Telecast

Balochistan vs Northern game will not be telecast in India.

BAL vs NOR Live Streaming

BAL vs NOR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

BAL vs NOR match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 2:15 PM IST on September 5, Monday.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Yasir Shah

Vice-Captain – Nasir Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah Khan, Umair Masood

Batters: Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Amad Butt, Aamer Jamal, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir

BAL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan(wk), Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed, Abdul Bangalzai, Hussain Talat

Northern: Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Usman Shinwari, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Salman Irshad, Umair Masood(wk), Aamer Jamal

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here