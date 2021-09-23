BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 1 Between Balochistan vs Northern, September 23, 03:00 PM IST

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Northern: The upcoming 2021 edition of the National T20 Cup will get underway on Thursday September 23 and will go on until October 13. This year’s tournament will be the 18th season, which will see a total of six teamstaking part. Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab are the participating sides. Each team will face the other team twice in the league stage.

The opening match of the T20 tournament will see Balochistan facing off against Northern on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 PM IST. Balochistan endured a horrible season last year as they finished bottom of the table with only four wins from 10 matches. Imam Ul Haq will lead their side this year and would want to improve on that record this time around.

On the other hand, after topping the league stage with 16 points, Northern lost to Southern Punjab in the semi-finals last year. They will be led-by Shadab Khan this year.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Northern; here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs NOR Telecast

The Balochistan vs Northern match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs NOR Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on on Fancode app and website.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Thursday, September 23, at 03:00 PM IST.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan, Rohail Nazir

Batters: Haris Sohail, Imam-ul Haq, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf

BAL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf

Northern: Imam-ul-Haq, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail (C), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad Butt, Jalat Khan, Kasif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

