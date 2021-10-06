BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 20 between Balochistan vs Northern, October 6, 08:00 pm IST

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Northern: In the 20th match of the National T20 Cup, Balochistan will be up against Northern on Wednesday, October 6. The match between Balochistan and Northern will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it is slated to kick off at 08:00 pm (IST).

Balochistan are having a terrible run in the competition so far, having won just two of their opening six games this season. They will head into today’s fixture after suffering a humiliating loss in the previous game at the hands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they will aim to go back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Northern are coming into this game after registering a 14-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They have accumulated eight points this season by winning four games and they will be eager to continue their winning juggernaut.

Date, time, venue, live-stream and telecast details; here is everything you want to know about today’s encounter between Balochistan and Northern:

BAL vs NOR Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Northern will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs NOR Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Northern can be live-streamed on Fan code app and website.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

The 20th league match between Balochistan and Northern will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, October 6, at 08:00 pm IST.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

Vice-Captain: Haris Sohail

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Haris Sohail, Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Umaif Asif, Junaid Khan

BAL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Balochistan Predicted Playing XI: Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique

Northern Predicted Playing XI: Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali

