BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 26 between Balochistan vs Northern, October 9, 08:00 pm IST

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Northern: Balochistan will square off against Northern at the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore on Saturday, October 9, in the 26th match of the National T20 Cup. The match between the two teams is set to begin at 08:00 pm (IST) and fans can track the live scoreboard of the game on the FanCode app as this fixture is not getting broadcasted in India.

Northern are enjoying a terrific campaign this season, having won five out of their opening nine games. They have lost just four games while one match ended in the draw. The northern squad also lead the National T20 Cup table with 11 points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Northern’s opponent, Balochistan are placed at the fifth spot in the table with seven points from eight games.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Northern; here are all the details you should know:

BAL vs NOR Telecast

The 26th match of the National T20 Cup, which will be played between Balochistan and Northern, will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs NOR Live Streaming

The Balochistan vs Northern National T20 Cup fixture can be live-streamed on Fan code app and website.

BAL vs NOR Match Details

The game between Balochistan and Northern will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 9, at 08:00 pm IST.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

Vice-Captain: Haris Sohail

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Haider Ali

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Umaif Asif, Haris Rauf, Junaid Khan

BAL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Balochistan Probable Playing XI: Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar

Northern Probable Playing XI: Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

