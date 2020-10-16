BAL vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAL vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / BAL vs SOP Dream11 Captain / BAL vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The upcoming match is both a chance for Balochistan and Southern Punjab to up their position in the National T20 Cup league. |The Balochistan vs Southern Punjab match will commence from 8 PM at Friday, October 16.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Both the teams are placed at second last and last position on the point table, respectively. BAL have a total of eight points while SOP have six points. In their latest match, both the teams have been on the losing side.

Balochistan lost the last outing to Central Punjab by nine wickets and Southern Punjab was defeated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 73 runs.

BAL vs SOP National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BAL vs SOP National T20 Cup, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 16- 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

National T20 Cup, BAL vs SOP Dream11 team for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab captain: Imam-ul Haq

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Shan Masood

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab wicket keeper: Bismillah Khan

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Imam-ul Haq, Amad-Butt, Shan Masood

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Imran-Butt, Usama Mir

National T20 Cup BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Balochistan vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood

BAL vs SOP National T20 Cup Balochistan playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Bismillah Khan (WK), Umaid Asif, Imam-ul Haq, Awais Zia, Imran-Butt, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Amad-Butt, Haris Sohail, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir

Bal vs Sop National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Balochistan: Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Shan Masood, Khushdil-Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood