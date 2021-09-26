BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup between Balochistan and Southern Punjab, September 26 03:30 pm IST

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup Match between Balochistan vs Southern Punjab: In the seventh match of the National T20 Cup, Balochistan will lock horns with Southern Punjab on Sunday, September 26, at Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. The match between BAL vs SOP is slated to kick off at 03:30 pm (IST) and it is not authorized to get televised in India. However, the ardent followers of the game can check the scoreboard on the Fancode app.

Both Balochistan and Southern Punjab are having a horrific campaign in the National T20 Cup as they are yet to open their account. Balochistan started its campaign against Central Punjab with a two-wicket loss. In the next game, they were beaten at the hands of Northern Pakistan by six wickets and 18 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab started the tournament with a five-wicket loss to Sindh. They were beaten at the hands of Central Punjab by 36 runs.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about BAL vs SOP’s today’s fixture:

BAL vs SOP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab is not televised in India.

BAL vs SOP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab can be watched on the Fan code app and website.

BAL vs SOP Match Details

The National T20 Cup match between BAL vs SOP will be played on Saturday, September 26 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. The match between BAL vs SOP will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imam Ul Haq

Vice-Captain: Harish Sohail

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Imam Ul Haq, Harish Sohail, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Akbar-ur-Rehman

Bowlers: Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas, Aamer Yamin

BAL vs SOP Probable XIs:

Balochistan Predicted Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Akif Javed

Southern Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Sohaib Maqsood©, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan(wk), Hassan Khan, Faisal Akram, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah

