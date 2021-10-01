BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, October 01, 03:30 PM IST

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Balochistan and Southern Punjab: In the 13th match of the National T20 Cup 2021, Balochistan will square off against Southern Punjab. The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 01, Friday at 03:30 PM IST.

It will be a battle of laggards as both Balochistan and Southern Punjab have failed to get going in the T20 extravaganza. Balochistan have secured victory in just one out of their four league matches so far and are reeling at the second-last position. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom after losing all their league matches.

Balochistan’s only win in the competition came against Southern Punjab. In their previous game against each other, Balochistan had scripted a victory by seven wickets. The team will take confidence from the win and will be hoping to register their second win on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs SOP Telecast

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs SOP Live Streaming

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

BAL vs SOP Match Details

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 01, Friday at 03:30 PM IST.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sohaib Maqsood

Vice-Captain: Amad Butt

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan, Umaid Asif

BAL vs SOP Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Imam-ul-Haq(c), Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Akif Javed, Khurram Shahzad, Bismillah Khan(wk), Sohail Akhtar

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Sohaib Maqsood(c), Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan(wk), Hassan Khan

