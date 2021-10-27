BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 Match 4 between Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, Oct 27, 10:30 AM IST

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 between Balochistan and Southern Punjab: Balochistan (BAL) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) on Wednesday, October 27 in the fourth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. Pakistan’s premier first-class competition’s match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and will kick off at 10:30 AM IST.

Notably, both sides started their campaign with a draw in their respective opening fixtures. Balochistan drew against Sindh, while Southern Punjab’s season opener ended in a similar fashion against Central Punjab. However, Balochistan ended up in the second spot of the points table due to a better net-run rate (0.402), while Southern Punjab (NRR -1.011) slid to the rock bottom of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 standings.

Ahead of the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

BAL vs SOP Telecast

The Balochistan vs Southern Punjab match will not be broadcasted in India.

BAL vs SOP Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel.

BAL vs SOP Match Details

The fourth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 27, at 10:30 AM IST.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Butt

Vice-Captain: Imam-ul-Haq

Suggested Playing XI for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Bismillah Khan

Batters: Imran Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Aamir Yamin, Amad Butt, Zia Ul Haq

Bowlers: Ali Usman, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Raza Ul Hasan

BAL vs SOP Probable XIs:

Balochistan: Abdul Bangalzai, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Imran Butt (C), Yasir Shah, Raza Ul Hasan, Imam-ul-Haq, Raza Ul Hasan, Kashif Bhatti

Southern Punjab squad: Umar Siddiq, Ali Usman, Azam Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Yamin, Imran Rafiq, Zia Ul Haq, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas (C), Zain Abbas

